Ansua shines at Mrs. Universe Pageant and wins two awards

Windhoek, Feb. 7 – Green Enterprise Solutions, is proud to announce that our colleague, Ansua Hammerslaght, has won two prestigious awards at the Mrs. Universe Pageant held in Sofia, Bulgaria last weekend. She won the award for best presentation of domestic violence as well as a bravery award.

Mrs. Universe is an annual international event for “the most honorable married woman”, first organized in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2007. The event is open to married, divorced, and widowed women from around the world, who are between the ages of 18 and 55, and who have a family and career, and are involved in a “significant cause”. Ansua has competed in numerous beauty pageants and as Green, we believe in supporting our colleagues and sponsored Mrs. Hammerslaght, in this very exciting Pageant competition.

This year the pageant’s theme focused on gender-based violence (GBV) and Hammerslaght’s presentation on this very important subject won her an award for ‘best presentation. On winning her award she stated, “I want to participate in these beauty pageants so I can create awareness of how GBV affects Namibia. The Mrs. Universe Pageant with its global reach allows me to tell Namibia’s story when it comes to GBV, and how we must affect change immediately.”

Kehad Snydewel, Managing Director of Green said; “We are so proud of Ansua and her participation in the Mrs. Universe Pageant, as well as in previous similar competitions. She represents our values as a company and her engagement on societal issues such as GBV, is something that we are very happy to support and sponsor.”