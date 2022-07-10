Mozambican president mourns passing of Angola’s former president Dos Santos

MAPUTO, July 10 — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said that he received with sadness the news of the death of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, the former President of Angola.

In a message published Friday night through his Facebook account, Nyusi said that Eduardo dos Santos was one of the first Angolan nationalists to wake up to the need to liberate Angola and Africa in general from the colonial yoke.

“The life story of Jose Eduardo dos Santos coincides with those of African nationalists for his selfless dedication to the cause of freedom and emancipation on the African continent,” wrote Nyusi.

He added that Angola and Africa lost a great statesman and a diplomat of consensus, addressing condolences to the bereaved family, his counterpart, Joao Lourenco and to the Angolan people.

The Secretary-General of the Frelimo party Roque Silva considered the death of Jose Eduardo dos Santos a huge loss for Angola and the continent, said Silva in a statement quoted by Radio Mozambique.

Roque Silva recalled that Jose dos Santos played an important role in the struggle for the liberation of the continent, and in seeking better living conditions for the Angolan people.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos was Angola’s second president who served from 1979 to 2017. (Xinhua)