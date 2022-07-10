Swapo to build new Eenhana district office

By Josh Grand

EENHANNA, July 10 – The Swapo party plans to construct a new party office in Eenhana town.

This was said by Ohangwena regional governor Walde Ndevashiya during a fundraising event in the town on Saturday.

He said the old building housing the party’s offices are dilapidated and require replacement.

“We will not leave the construction of the building halfway, we will ensure the completion of the office,” he said.

He added that the decision of the district to construct a new office is commendable.

Ndevashiya said the construction of the new office is expected to start as soon as funds are made available although he did not indicate how much the building would cost.

Christine //Hoebes minister in the presidency applauded the party leadership for ensuring that they remain united and dedicated to keeping the party spirit alive.

She expressed delight to see the youth attending the event, which she said was commendable.