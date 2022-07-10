Trending Now
Home NationalPolitics Swapo to build new Eenhana district office
Swapo to build new Eenhana district office
Politics

Swapo to build new Eenhana district office

July 10, 2022

By Josh Grand

EENHANNA, July 10 – The Swapo party plans to construct a new party office in Eenhana town.

This was said by Ohangwena regional governor Walde Ndevashiya during a fundraising event in the town on Saturday.

He said the old building housing the party’s offices are dilapidated and require replacement.

“We will not leave the construction of the building halfway, we will ensure the completion of the office,” he said.

He added that the decision of the district to construct a new office is commendable.

Ndevashiya said the construction of the new office is expected to start as soon as funds are made available although he did not indicate how much the building would cost.

Christine //Hoebes minister in the presidency applauded the party leadership for ensuring that they remain united and dedicated to keeping the party spirit alive.

She expressed delight to see the youth attending the event, which she said was commendable.

Post Views: 7
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Egypt jails 16 Muslim Brotherhood loyalists 15 years...

October 23, 2018

U.S. will “no doubt” increase troops in Poland:...

February 25, 2019

Nujoma not impressed with current Swapo Think Tank,condemned...

July 26, 2020

Venezuela slams “hypocrisy” of LatAm countries with U.S....

March 28, 2019

PDM considers legal action against August 26

April 17, 2018

National Council to resume Monday

August 1, 2018

New members sworn in as the 7th parliament...

March 20, 2020

U.S. Congress reaches deal on disaster aid, border...

May 24, 2019

Ugandan court starts hearing of presidential age limit...

January 15, 2019

Namibia to host virtual 2rd session of the...

April 29, 2021