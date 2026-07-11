Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Africa CDC, WHO chiefs to visit DRC’s Ebola epicenter to accelerate response
Africa CDC, WHO chiefs to visit DRC’s Ebola epicenter to accelerate response
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director-General Jean Kaseya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Friday, June 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Amanuel Sileshi)
AfricaHEALTH

Africa CDC, WHO chiefs to visit DRC’s Ebola epicenter to accelerate response

July 11, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, July 11– Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Director-General Jean Kaseya and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are set to visit the epicenter of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) next week, as part of a joint mission aimed at accelerating outbreak response.

This came after a meeting between heads of the two organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, where discussions focused on the continued Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak in the DRC and Uganda, as well as the “urgent action required on the ground,” Kaseya said Saturday in a statement issued on X, formerly Twitter.

“We agreed to travel together to Bunia (the capital of eastern DRC’s Ituri Province and the epicenter of the outbreak) on July 18 and 19 to meet national authorities, frontline health workers, affected communities, and response partners,” the Africa CDC chief said.

“This joint mission will help strengthen coordination, accelerate the response, and mobilize the support needed to stop transmission and protect lives,” he added.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Kaseya called for enhanced international solidarity in Africa’s fight against the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, emphasizing that response efforts require faster diagnosis, more rigorous contact tracing, expanded treatment and isolation capacity, and increased supplies.

“Our priority is clear: find cases earlier, test faster, isolate safely, care for patients, protect health workers, and work closely with communities. In an Ebola outbreak, speed saves lives,” Kaseya said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 56
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Togo approves accession to global nuclear waste safety...

May 7, 2026

Scientists call for reduced reliance on pesticides for...

May 26, 2021

South Africa making efforts to tackle xenophobia

June 21, 2022

AU summit addresses forced displacement, security in Africa

February 10, 2019

A Landmark Meeting at CPC’s Centenary.

November 22, 2021

Zimbabwe gov’t tightening screws on unvaccinated citizens

June 30, 2021

22 cholera cases reported in NE Namibia

January 12, 2026

Egypt takes over rotating chair of African Union

February 10, 2019

KENYA-HOMA BAY-COMMUNITY HEALTH VOLUNTEERS-CONTRIBUTION

March 26, 2021

Cameroon arrests five policemen over torture video

September 25, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.