Teachers and school staff in South Africa urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 — The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Monday called on all teachers and staff to be in school to prepare for vaccination as the government rolls out COVID-19 vaccines targeting them.

The DBE said a total of 582,000 teachers and staff would be vaccinated in the next two weeks, urging them to get the jab for the vaccination to succeed.

“For the next two weeks, we make the clarion call to our school communities to ‘drop all, and vaccinate’ in order for us to successfully complete this program, we will need to keep schools open. Any disruptions would be undesirable,” said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

She added the vaccination of personnel in the sector would start officially Wednesday following the arrival of 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“The DBE has sent a circular to provinces to outline all the steps that must be taken before and during the vaccination process in basic education. Provincial education departments will also provide more details to district, circuit offices and schools on scheduling of the vaccination in all the sites,” said Elijah Mhlanga, a DBE spokesperson. Xinhua