Tanzania thanks Chinese embassy for renovation of school football ground

DAR ES SALAAM, July 10 — Tanzanian parliament deputy speaker, Mussa Azzan Zungu, on Saturday thanked the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania for the renovation of a football ground and dressing rooms at the Benjamin Mkapa Secondary School.

Zungu made the appreciation before the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, handed over the renovated football ground and dressing rooms to him in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

Zungu said the renovated football ground at the school named after Tanzania’s third President Benjamin William Mkapa will help to improve the talents of young footballers in the country.

“The renovation of the football ground by the Chinese embassy is further proof of the outstanding cooperation between China and Tanzania,” said the deputy speaker, urging the students to use the ground as a bridge to becoming professional footballers.

Almasi Jumapili Kasongo, a representative from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), urged students playing football at the school to use the newly renovated football ground for improving their talents.

Ashley Kidunda, a 16-year-old Form Five student who plays football as a goalkeeper, said that “this impeccable ground will enable us to do better and play professional football in future.”

For her part, Chen said that “today, I am glad to see students running on the playground, using the dressing rooms and bathrooms. Everybody has a big smile on his face. Standing with you, I feel being a teenager.”

Chen said in every country, young people are the most active and energetic people, adding that the Tanzanian government, under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has placed the youth as a priority in its agenda.

The Chinese envoy said the government of Tanzania has taken measures to provide better education, create more jobs and improve living conditions for young people, winning widespread praise from its people.

She said funding the renovation of the football ground and dressing rooms is another testimony of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

“Let’s work together to promote our national development and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future,” said Chen.

Joseph Deo, the second master of the school said the school has 1,800 students with 102 teachers for Forms One to Six. (Xinhua)