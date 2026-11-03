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Merz pledges winter assistance to Ukraine during Zelensky visit
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Merz pledges winter assistance to Ukraine during Zelensky visit

November 3, 2026

BERLIN, Nov. 3 — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday pledged additional winter assistance to Ukraine during a joint press conference with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.

Germany will continue its support especially in terms of air defense and energy, including additional winter support for energy supplies before the end of the year, Merz said.

The additional winter aid will be worth 200 million euros (224 million U.S. dollars), according to German news agency dpa.

Last month, Merz announced 1 billion euros (1.12 billion dollars) of fresh military assistance to Ukraine during his visit to Kiev, with the focus primarily on air defense capabilities.

Zelensky’s visit came ahead of recently announced trilateral talks among Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 10 to 11.

Zelensky said he anticipated that this upcoming meeting would pave the way for a trilateral format at the level of heads of state and government.

The two leaders also announced on Tuesday that the next summit of the Coalition of the Willing, a France- and Britain-led group of around 30 countries, mostly European, will take place in Berlin on Nov. 19.

At the summit, leaders of Ukraine’s supporting countries will discuss future support, security guarantees to Ukraine following a potential ceasefire, and diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, Merz said.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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