Iranian envoy accuses U.S. of violating Pakistan-mediated MOU, urges global condemnation

ISLAMABAD, July 18– Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Saturday accused the United States of violating a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding (MOU), saying Washington resumed military action contrary to the agreement.

In a post on X, the envoy said a 14-point MOU was reached after months of Pakistan’s mediation, with both sides agreeing to continue talks.

He alleged that the United States interpreted the agreement contrary to its terms, took control of parts of the Strait of Hormuz, and launched attacks that damaged infrastructure.

The ambassador called on the international community to strongly condemn what he described as a “reckless and aggressive” act. The United States has not responded to the allegations (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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