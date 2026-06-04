Trending Now
Home International Protesters shut down UNHCR office in Libya’s Tripoli over migrate concerns
Protesters shut down UNHCR office in Libya’s Tripoli over migrate concerns
International

Protesters shut down UNHCR office in Libya’s Tripoli over migrate concerns

June 4, 2026

Tripoli, June 4  — Hundreds of Libyan protesters on Thursday afternoon shut down the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Tripoli, driven by concerns over what they described as the “settlement” of irregular migrants inside the country, according to local media reports and eyewitnesses.

The demonstrators gathered outside the agency’s headquarters in central Tripoli, chanting for the deportation of irregular migrants and rejecting any arrangements that could lead to their permanent stay in the country.

Video footage circulating on social media showed protesters blocking the compound’s entrances, with security forces deployed nearby.

No clashes or injuries were immediately reported.

The protests follow days of growing debate in Libya over the issue of irregular migration, alongside increasing public and official calls for action.

Demonstrators also called for continued protests and sit-ins until all irregular migrants leave Libyan territory.

The UNHCR had not issued an immediate comment on the incident.

Libya remains a key transit hub for migrants seeking to reach Europe across the Mediterranean, taking advantage of its geographic location and extensive land and sea borders. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 35
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Australian PM to visit Singapore for fuel supply...

April 7, 2026

“G20” named word of 2025 in South Africa

December 23, 2025

Air India plane with 242 people onboard crashes...

June 12, 2025

Senior Hamas police official killed by unknown gunmen...

January 12, 2026

Chelsea confirm return of Lukaku for club record...

August 13, 2021

S. Korea’s forex trading falls in Q4

January 14, 2026

New Zealand to establish 5 new marine reserves

June 2, 2026

Iranians mark U.S. embassy takeover anniversary amid heightened...

November 4, 2025

Bulgarian opposition files 6th no-confidence motion against gov’t

December 5, 2025

China urges U.S. to stop “dangerous act” following...

December 18, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.