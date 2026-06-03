Trending Now
Home International Iran moves forward with review of Strait of Hormuz management legislation: media
Iran moves forward with review of Strait of Hormuz management legislation: media
InternationalOpportunity

Iran moves forward with review of Strait of Hormuz management legislation: media

June 3, 2026

TEHRAN, June 3– A proposed bill on the management of the Strait of Hormuz has entered the review stage at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and will be submitted to parliament for debate and voting after final conclusions are reached, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency reported on Wednesday.

No details about the bill’s contents were disclosed.

According to the report, work on the legislation has been underway for some time. In addition to the parliamentary review process, several specialized parliamentary committees have participated in studying and assessing the proposal, including the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, the Construction Committee, and the Councils and Internal Affairs Committee.

The report said the committees and several lawmakers had previously submitted separate proposals and drafts. Following a process of coordination and consolidation, a unified text has been prepared and is awaiting further review. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

Post Views: 101
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran to continue war with U.S. until reparations...

March 24, 2026

Women on KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast have given up...

June 7, 2023

Afghanistan signs deals for 1,250 MW of domestic...

January 8, 2026

Afghan President Ghani, family in UAE: ministry

August 18, 2021

Strait of Hormuz won’t remain open if U.S....

April 18, 2026

China issues yellow alert for heavy fog

December 17, 2025

Bullet killing Al Jazeera journalist handed to U.S....

July 3, 2022

Ukraine, Britain sign deal on interceptor drone production

November 27, 2025

Russia downs 13 HIMARS rockets, 280 Ukrainian drones:...

December 9, 2025

S. Korean president’s approval rating falls to 67.0...

January 12, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.