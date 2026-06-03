Iran moves forward with review of Strait of Hormuz management legislation: media

TEHRAN, June 3– A proposed bill on the management of the Strait of Hormuz has entered the review stage at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and will be submitted to parliament for debate and voting after final conclusions are reached, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency reported on Wednesday.

No details about the bill’s contents were disclosed.

According to the report, work on the legislation has been underway for some time. In addition to the parliamentary review process, several specialized parliamentary committees have participated in studying and assessing the proposal, including the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, the Construction Committee, and the Councils and Internal Affairs Committee.

The report said the committees and several lawmakers had previously submitted separate proposals and drafts. Following a process of coordination and consolidation, a unified text has been prepared and is awaiting further review. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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