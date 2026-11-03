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4 drug-processing labs destroyed in S. Afghanistan
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4 drug-processing labs destroyed in S. Afghanistan

November 3, 2026

KABUL, Nov. 3 — Police have discovered and destroyed four drug-processing laboratories in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, the provincial Directorate of Information and Culture said in a statement on Tuesday.

The illicit laboratories were discovered and dismantled during a series of operations conducted in Kajaki, Nawzad and Musa Qala districts on Monday, the statement said.

Police also seized a large quantity of materials used in the production of illegal drugs at the laboratory sites during the operations, it added.

The statement did not specify whether anyone had been arrested during the operations. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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