Cuba slams U.S. deportation, detention of Cuban migrants

HAVANA, Nov. 3 — Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio on Tuesday accused the U.S. administration of deporting dozens of Cuban migrants to third countries and detaining others indefinitely without specific charges.

In a Facebook post, the diplomat said dozens of them end up on other continents, separated from their families and without means of support.

“Others are imprisoned indefinitely without specific charges, leaving them and their families in agonizing uncertainty,” he said.

Fernandez de Cossio argued that most of the deported Cubans had entered the United States after being driven from their homeland by the effects of Washington’s economic sanctions against Cuba and drawn by U.S. immigration policies that encouraged both legal and irregular migration.

He added that many of the deported Cubans had entered the United States with official documents issued by U.S. authorities in Cuba, third countries or at the U.S. land border.

“They did not have to break down a wall or jump over a fence,” he wrote, adding that their uncertain legal status in the United States resulted from changes in U.S. government policy rather than their own actions.

He said their presence in the United States and their illegal or irregular immigration status are a result of the actions of U.S. authorities and official policies.

Fernandez de Cossio questioned Washington’s treatment of Cubans it claimed to represent, whose welfare it professed to care about and whose interests it said it defended.

He warned that such treatment raised concerns about how Washington might treat the Cuban people if it realized what he described as its “criminal ambition” to take control of Cuba.

The diplomat also urged people to examine the experiences of countries that had faced U.S. aggression, domination or U.S.-backed coups, saying they offered lessons worth reflecting on.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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