Top DPRK leader holds talks with visiting Vietnamese party chief

PYONGYANG, Oct. 10 — Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), held talks Thursday with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

To arrived in Pyongyang earlier Thursday for a visit on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the WPK. He met with the top leader of the DPRK after attending a welcoming ceremony, according to the KCNA.

Kim warmly welcomed To, saying that the visit strengthens the friendship between the two parties and two peoples and adds significance to the 80th founding anniversary of the WPK, said the report.

Noting that he is impressed by the fact that the DPRK people have achieved eye-opening successes in the struggle for the comprehensive rejuvenation of the state through self-reliance and unity around the WPK headed by Kim, To expressed the will of the Vietnamese party, government and people to further consolidate the long-standing friendly relations with the DPRK’s counterparts and advance them further, said the KCNA.

The two sides also exchanged views on actively promoting the cause of building socialism in the DPRK and Vietnam and expanding the cooperative relations between the two parties and the two peoples, as well as other issues of mutual concern, said the report. (Xinhua)

