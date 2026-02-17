Trending Now
Uganda appoints former Ethiopian Airlines CEO as acting chief of national carrier

February 17, 2026

KAMPALA, Feb. 17 — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Girma Wake as a consultant and acting chief executive officer (CEO) of Uganda Airlines, the country’s national carrier.

Museveni directed Minister of Works and Transport Edward Katumba Wamala to appoint Wake to serve as acting CEO until a substantive chief is identified in July, according to a State House statement issued late Monday.

Wake, who served as Ethiopian Airlines CEO in 2004-2011, has been tasked to rectify management weaknesses in Uganda Airlines, the statement said.

He takes over from Jenifer Bamuturaki, who announced her resignation last month. Uganda Airlines operates routes in Africa, the United Arab Emirates and India, with plans to expand its network to China.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

