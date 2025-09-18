Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign mutual defense agreement

RIYADH, Sept. 18 — Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a mutual defense agreement on Wednesday in the Saudi capital Riyadh, under which any attack against either country will be considered “an aggression against both,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The pact, called the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, reflects their shared commitment to strengthening national security and promoting peace in the region and beyond, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a joint statement after their talks.

They added that the deal aims to develop bilateral defense cooperation and bolster joint deterrence against any aggression.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, issues of common interest, and efforts to achieve security and stability. (Xinhua)

