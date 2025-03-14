Trending Now
China, Russia, Iran reaffirm dialogue only viable option for Iranian nuclear issue

March 14, 2025

BEIJING, March 14 — China, Russia and Iran issued a joint statement on Friday, reaffirming that political and diplomatic engagement and dialogue remains the only viable and practical option for the Iranian nuclear issue, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday. Relevant parties should abandon sanction, pressure or threat of force and refrain from any action that may escalate the situation, according to the statement issued after a trilateral meeting at the vice foreign minister level in Beijing. (Xinhua)

