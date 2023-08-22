Katima Mulilo Border Post to Operate 24/7

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 22 August – The Katima Mulilo border post, a vital crossing between Namibia and Zambia, has transitioned to operate around the clock, seven days a week, effective today. This strategic move positions the border post as one of the busiest in the country, streamlining transportation and trade between various destinations, primarily Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

The development aims to benefit truckers, who will now have continuous access to the border post, reducing delays and allowing for smoother cross-border journeys. The transition to 24/7 operations has required significant preparation, including logistical arrangements and coordination between stakeholders.

To celebrate this milestone, an official inauguration event is planned. Local communities are invited to participate, with free transportation provided from different suburbs to the border post. The event promises to be culturally enriched with various performances scheduled.

Dignitaries from both Namibia and Zambia are anticipated to grace the occasion, including national leaders, traditional leaders, regional and local authority councilors, and heads of security clusters. The expansion of the border post’s operational hours reflects the growing importance of efficient cross-border movement for trade and commerce.

In anticipation of the extended operational hours, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, and Security advertised new positions for immigration officers to facilitate night shifts. This expansion is expected to prompt service providers to augment their workforce to meet the increased demand during these extended hours. Additionally, the move is poised to alleviate the issues faced by truck drivers who often had to wait in queues overnight, as they can now proceed with their journeys even during nighttime hours.-Namibia Daily News