MOSCOW, Sept. 14 — Russian forces continued strikes on railway infrastructure in western Ukraine and logistics centers storing supplies for the Ukrainian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“Strikes on railway infrastructure facilities in western regions of Ukraine used to transport military cargo from European countries continued,” the ministry said in a statement.

During the day, the Russian forces carried out group strikes on industrial enterprises involved in drone production, logistics centers and warehouse terminals handling military cargo for the Ukrainian forces, and energy facilities supporting the operation of Ukrainian ports and logistics infrastructure in the Odessa region.

A workshop producing drones and their components, and a warehouse holding missile and artillery weapons and ammunition belonging to the Ukrainian forces were also hit, the ministry noted.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Nova Poshta logistics center, which stored and distributed cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces, was hit, as well as the Novaya and Usatovo power substations supporting port infrastructure operations in the Odessa and Nikolayev regions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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