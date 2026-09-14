Trending Now
Home International EU leaders call for stronger Arctic role at summit in Finland
EU leaders call for stronger Arctic role at summit in Finland
International

EU leaders call for stronger Arctic role at summit in Finland

September 14, 2026

ROVANIEMI, Finland, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) — European leaders on Monday called for stronger, coordinated European Union (EU) action in the Arctic, highlighting the region’s growing importance for European security and economic development.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who hosted the two-day European Arctic Summit in Rovaniemi, said its main message was that there was “a high demand for concrete action by the EU in the Arctic.”

Speaking at a press conference following the summit, Orpo said participants agreed on the need to strengthen their shared assessment of threats and risks and their understanding of the Arctic’s strategic importance.

“We need strong and coordinated EU leadership,” he said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for greater EU attention to the Arctic, citing its security significance and substantial economic opportunities in raw materials, energy and shipping.

He also highlighted the region’s importance for space capabilities, referring to a recent rocket launch from Norway.

Merz stressed the importance of involving partners outside the EU in Arctic discussions, naming Iceland, Norway, Britain and Canada.

European Council President Antonio Costa said the EU would remain a reliable, long-term partner to all Arctic allies, European and non-European alike.

While climate protection, sustainable development and peaceful cooperation remained valid priorities, the EU needed to adapt its approach to Arctic security to the new geopolitical reality, Costa said.

The European Commission and the European External Action Service are updating the EU’s Arctic strategy to address changing geopolitical, economic and environmental challenges, he added.

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Uruguay warns of rising protectionism after U.S. tariff...

July 25, 2026

S. Africa rebukes U.S. for boycotting G20, opposing...

November 20, 2025

Romania braces for severe cold snap

January 16, 2026

World Insights: U.S. haunted by its warmongering toward...

August 18, 2026

Syria, Israel discuss reviving 1974 disengagement accord

January 5, 2026

Botswana to tighten fiscal discipline amid financial challenges

February 10, 2026

AU calls for civilian-led transitional gov’t in Sudan

September 18, 2025

Israel launches ground raids against Hezbollah in Lebanon...

October 1, 2024

China issues blue alerts for rainstorms, severe convection

May 15, 2026

Protecting fish key to preventing starfish outbreaks on...

December 1, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.