EU leaders call for stronger Arctic role at summit in Finland

ROVANIEMI, Finland, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) — European leaders on Monday called for stronger, coordinated European Union (EU) action in the Arctic, highlighting the region’s growing importance for European security and economic development.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who hosted the two-day European Arctic Summit in Rovaniemi, said its main message was that there was “a high demand for concrete action by the EU in the Arctic.”

Speaking at a press conference following the summit, Orpo said participants agreed on the need to strengthen their shared assessment of threats and risks and their understanding of the Arctic’s strategic importance.

“We need strong and coordinated EU leadership,” he said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for greater EU attention to the Arctic, citing its security significance and substantial economic opportunities in raw materials, energy and shipping.

He also highlighted the region’s importance for space capabilities, referring to a recent rocket launch from Norway.

Merz stressed the importance of involving partners outside the EU in Arctic discussions, naming Iceland, Norway, Britain and Canada.

European Council President Antonio Costa said the EU would remain a reliable, long-term partner to all Arctic allies, European and non-European alike.

While climate protection, sustainable development and peaceful cooperation remained valid priorities, the EU needed to adapt its approach to Arctic security to the new geopolitical reality, Costa said.

The European Commission and the European External Action Service are updating the EU’s Arctic strategy to address changing geopolitical, economic and environmental challenges, he added.

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