GIPF Member Outreach Targets Kavango East and Zambezi Regions

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Oct. 14 — The GIPF will expand its biometric enrollment operation to the Kavango East and Zambezi Regions thanks to its increased membership base. The GIPF is pleased to inform you that, about two months after the project’s inception, the biometric enrollment team will be traveling to the Kavango East and Zambezi areas to enroll more pensioners, their children, and their spouses.

The GIPF’s mobile truck, affectionately referred to as “Pension on Wheels,” will be touring the Kavango East region from October 10 through October 19, and from October 20 through October 26, 2022, the teams will be in the Zambezi region. This is done to ensure that the GIPF provides its members with the most up-to-date services possible.

In addition to the two roadshows, the Fund is happy to share that it will hold a groundbreaking “Member Engagement Forum” on October 27 and 28, 2022, in the town of Katima Mulilo, to which all members are cordially invited. These capabilities will enable GIPF members to interact with several stakeholders, including NAMRA, PSEMAS, and our regulator, NAMFISA, on matters related to taxes and medical assistance, to name a few. To help our members get ready for retirement, the Fund will also offer financial education and pensions.

The GIPF will provide the following services in addition to the biometric enrollment that is planned for this visit to the two regions, like printing benefits and income statements. On-call client support specialists will also respond to inquiries about claims, uncompleted admissions, locating beneficiaries, offering retirement advice, and many other services.

The GIPF is urging all of its retirees, children, and spouses who receive a monthly payment from the GIPF but have not renewed their enrollment this year to do so. In addition to being limited to the mobile team, members are invited to visit any GIPF office nationwide, except the satellite offices in Grootfontein, Nkurenkuru, and Opuwo.

The following documents are important for a member to get enrolled:

▪ National Identification Document

▪ Full Birth certificate

▪ Valid Passport

▪ Valid Driver’s license with a birth certificate

▪ Voter’s card with a birth certificate

In addition to enrolling, members who want particular updates about their benefits are urged to bring their identification cards and most recent pay stubs. Therefore, we invite all GIPF members to come to learn about their obligations and rights as well as what they are entitled to.