China urges restraint, political resolution of Yemen, Red Sea tensions: spokesman

Beijing, Sept.14 — China urges relevant parties to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means amid rising tensions in Yemen and the Red Sea, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Guo was asked to comment on the recent attack by Houthi forces in Yemen on civilian and energy facilities in four cities in southern Saudi Arabia, injuring 73 civilians, including women and children, and damaging multiple energy and civilian facilities. The Houthis said they had also come under attack, resulting in casualties.

“Tensions in Yemen and the Red Sea have escalated in recent days, causing innocent civilian casualties and damage to energy and other civilian facilities. China is deeply concerned about this. Attacks on civilian facilities related to people’s livelihoods are unacceptable. Rising turbulence in the region does not serve any party’s interests. All countries’ sovereignty and security should be respected, and political and diplomatic means are the only way to resolve disputes. China calls on all relevant parties to exercise restraint, ease tensions through communication and dialogue, and help bring the situation down as soon as possible,” said Guo.Namibia Daily News / CCTV)

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