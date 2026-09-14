Trending Now
Home International China urges restraint, political resolution of Yemen, Red Sea tensions: spokesman
China urges restraint, political resolution of Yemen, Red Sea tensions: spokesman
International

China urges restraint, political resolution of Yemen, Red Sea tensions: spokesman

September 14, 2026

Beijing, Sept.14 — China urges relevant parties to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means amid rising tensions in Yemen and the Red Sea, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Guo was asked to comment on the recent attack by Houthi forces in Yemen on civilian and energy facilities in four cities in southern Saudi Arabia, injuring 73 civilians, including women and children, and damaging multiple energy and civilian facilities. The Houthis said they had also come under attack, resulting in casualties.

“Tensions in Yemen and the Red Sea have escalated in recent days, causing innocent civilian casualties and damage to energy and other civilian facilities. China is deeply concerned about this. Attacks on civilian facilities related to people’s livelihoods are unacceptable. Rising turbulence in the region does not serve any party’s interests. All countries’ sovereignty and security should be respected, and political and diplomatic means are the only way to resolve disputes. China calls on all relevant parties to exercise restraint, ease tensions through communication and dialogue, and help bring the situation down as soon as possible,” said Guo.Namibia Daily News / CCTV)

Post Views: 20
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Yemen escalation risks wider regional conflict, global repercussions:...

September 11, 2026

Russia hits Ukraine overnight with missile and drone...

June 15, 2026

U.S. to restrict travel from southern Africa amid...

November 26, 2021

WHO official says about 1,092 patients in Gaza...

December 14, 2025

Across China: China’s panda village demonstrates ecological conservation...

September 30, 2025

British MP resigns, paving way for possible Starmer...

May 15, 2026

8 rare baby Siamese crocodiles found in Cambodia

September 21, 2021

Tehran announces 1-day public shutdown due to cold...

December 30, 2025

Seminar in Beijing offers wisdom for Global South...

July 6, 2026

African swine fever spreads west in Finland, restricted...

August 29, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.