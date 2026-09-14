Arab League chief, UN envoy discuss Sudan de-escalation efforts

CAIRO, Sept. 14 — Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy and UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Sudan Pekka Haavisto met in Cairo on Sunday to discuss efforts to de-escalate the conflict in Sudan.

During the meeting, Fahmy reaffirmed the Arab League’s support for the Sudanese people and their legitimate aspirations for security, peace and sustainable development, according to an Arab League statement.

Fahmy said the immediate priorities are to end hostilities, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid in accordance with international law, and launch a Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned political process, read the statement.

In his remarks, Haavisto briefed Fahmy on UN efforts, in cooperation with the Arab League and other Quintet Mechanism members, to end the war and resolve the Sudan conflict, it added.

The Quintet Mechanism, established to coordinate international efforts on Sudan, brings together the Arab League, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the European Union, and the United Nations.

In recent months, the Quintet has engaged Sudanese political and civil parties to chart an inclusive path toward a democratic civilian government, coordinating with the international Quad on Sudan comprising the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as other international partners.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in fighting since April 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions within Sudan and abroad. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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