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Namibia positions vocational education as driver for emerging industries as delegation leaves for China
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Namibia positions vocational education as driver for emerging industries as delegation leaves for China

September 14, 2026

WINDHOEK, Sept. 14 — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Monday said that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is key to growing the country’s economy, especially in new industries like green energy, oil, gas, and digital technology.

Speaking at an official send-off ceremony in Windhoek for the 17-member Namibian delegation for the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China, from Sept. 22 to 27, Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted that vocational expertise is critical to the country’s industrial transformation and global competitiveness.

“Our success depends heavily on a skilled workforce that is innovative, adaptable, and globally competitive,” she said, adding that the government is committed to empowering TVET institutions to play a central role in shaping the future.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia is sending off 17 ambassadors, carrying the hopes, aspirations, and confidence of a country that believes in their capabilities. “Absorb and innovate.

Learn from global best practices, network with your international peers, and bring back knowledge that will propel our nation forward,” she said.

The Namibian delegation, which is made up of 13 males and four females, will compete in fields ranging from mechatronics, welding, plumbing and heating, web technologies and electrical installations to bricklaying, joinery, fashion technology, automobile technology, cooking, restaurant services, refrigeration and air conditioning, hairdressing, mechanical engineering CAD and water technology.

The WorldSkills Competition is the world’s biggest international skills competition, bringing together young people, industry, education and government leaders from around the world to advance technical and vocational education and training.

“I urge you all to compete with confidence and courage. Do not be intimidated by the scale of the global stage or the established records of other nations. Stand tall and remember your identity,” she concluded.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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