Windhoek’s Road Infrastructure Concerns Top Meeting Agenda

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Nov. 3 — On November 2, 2023, the Minister of Works and Transport, Honourable John Mutorwa, convened a significant meeting in Windhoek, bringing together key stakeholders involved in the development and maintenance of road infrastructure. The meeting saw the participation of Windhoek Mayor, Joseph Uapingene, City of Windhoek Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moses Matyayi, Ali Ipinge, CEO of Road Fund Administration (RFA), and Sydney Boois, Executive Officer of Transportation at Roads Authority (RA).

The primary agenda of this gathering was to address the challenges and opportunities concerning the city’s road infrastructure. The existing infrastructure has not adequately accommodated the city’s expanding population and the resulting traffic congestion. During the meeting, RFA assured the minister that they had allocated funds for the enhancement of the city’s roads. RA pledged their technical support and expertise in design and engineering to facilitate the necessary upgrades.

Minister Mutorwa expressed his concern over the subpar service delivery and the public’s frustration stemming from the inadequate and congested road network. He emphasized the urgency of collaborative action and the prompt implementation of plans. He stressed, “Each entity must carry out its responsibility; unfortunately, it remains a plan unless I see contractors on-site.” The minister called upon both entities to meet, establish a clear action plan, define timelines for implementation, and subsequently report back to him.

The meeting marked a crucial step toward addressing Windhoek’s road infrastructure challenges and promoting a more sustainable and efficient transportation system.

