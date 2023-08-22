Trending Now
South African Reserve Bank Clears Cyril Ramaphosa of Wrongdoing in Phala Phala Case

August 22, 2023

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 22 August- The South African Reserve Bank’s recent findings exonerating President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala case have been met with mixed reactions. While the findings were accepted by some, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) have expressed skepticism and rejection of the conclusions.

The EFF has criticized the Reserve Bank’s findings, labeling it as an abuse of the institution to clear the President of any allegations. The party’s stance remains that the investigation was biased and not conducted impartially, leading to what they see as an unjust exoneration.

On the other hand, the ATM has expressed doubts over the Reserve Bank’s report, believing that President Ramaphosa is being protected from the allegations surrounding the Phala Phala saga. The Reserve Bank’s assertion that there was no “perfected” or completed transaction for the Phala Phala deal involving 20 buffalo has raised questions for the ATM. They argue that President Ramaphosa had claimed ownership of the money involved in the transaction, implying that the transaction was indeed completed.

The Reserve Bank’s findings align with the earlier findings of the Public Protector, which also cleared President Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the matter. However, these conclusions have not quelled the concerns and differing opinions on the issue.

ATM’s spokesperson, Zama Ntshona, emphasized the party’s rejection of the Reserve Bank’s findings. Ntshona questioned the notion of an incomplete transaction when President Ramaphosa had stated that the money was his and the transaction was fully executed. The ATM remains critical of the handling of the case and continues to assert that Ramaphosa is being protected.

The South African Reserve Bank’s findings have opened up a debate around the Phala Phala case, with different political factions interpreting the conclusions in various ways. ~Namibia Daily News

