JC Auditors Expands Road Safety Initiatives into Namibia and Botswana

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 14 — JC Auditors, a prominent road safety and compliance company, is proud to announce its expansion into Namibia and Botswana, introducing its Road Transport Management System (RTMS) certification program to the region. This expansion signifies a significant milestone in the promotion of safer and more responsible road practices across Southern Africa.

RTMS is a stringent certification program meticulously crafted to encourage responsible road usage among transport operators. It places a strong emphasis on optimizing vehicle loads, promoting driver well-being, and cultivating an organizational culture centred around road safety. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, RTMS has become the benchmark for industry best practices.

JC Auditors’ expansion into Namibia and Botswana reflects the growing recognition of RTMS’s importance in enhancing road safety across borders. Through strategic partnerships with organizations in these countries, JC Auditors aims to facilitate the adoption of RTMS practices and certification, ultimately contributing to safer roads and improved transport operations.

Key Highlights of JC Auditors’ RTMS Expansion Efforts:

1. Regional Collaboration: JC Auditors has forged collaborative partnerships with key organizations and stakeholders in Namibia and Botswana to promote the adoption of RTMS. These partnerships underscore a shared commitment to road safety in the region.

2. Certification Support: JC Auditors provides comprehensive support to organizations in Namibia and Botswana throughout the RTMS certification process. This includes guidance on optimizing vehicle loads, implementing driver wellness programs, and fostering a culture of road safety.

3. Knowledge Transfer: Leveraging its extensive experience in South Africa, JC Auditors imparts valuable knowledge to organizations in Namibia and Botswana. This includes training, auditing, and compliance services tailored to meet the unique needs of each region.

Oliver Naidoo, Managing Director of JC Auditors, stated, “JC Auditors’ expansion into Namibia and Botswana aligns with the company’s mission to promote safer roads and responsible road practices across the Southern African region. By extending the benefits of RTMS certification to organizations in these countries, we aim to contribute to reduced accidents, improved road infrastructure, and enhanced overall road safety.”

JC Auditors’ expansion into Namibia and Botswana heralds a positive development for the road safety landscape in Southern Africa. By making RTMS certification more accessible to organizations in the region, JC Auditors is playing a vital role in creating a sustainable and safer future for all road users.