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Canada “taking control of its future,” Carney tells business leaders
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Canada “taking control of its future,” Carney tells business leaders

September 14, 2026

TORONTO, Sept. 14– Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stressed Sunday that a new consensus has emerged across the country regarding its economic transformation and future direction, ahead of the inaugural Canada Investment Summit.

Addressing Canadian business leaders at a welcome reception on Sunday evening, Carney said that this consensus is that “Canada is taking control of our future.”

“We will build more, we will trade more with each other, we will trade more with the world, and we will create sustainable prosperity here at home,” Carney said.

“We are defining an era for Canada. This fundamental conviction of Canada: unity, not uniformity. We believe our differences are our strength and cultivate them on this risk-taking journey,” he said.

“We have what the world wants: the energy, the resources, the talent, the technology, the capital-and our greatest strength is something that can’t be found on any balance sheet: trust,” Carney noted. “Together, we can give ourselves far more than anyone could ever take away.”

The inaugural Canada Investment Summit will take place on Sept. 14-15 in Toronto, Canada’s largest city. As a key strategic initiative to attract major capital investments, the summit aims to bring in up to 1 trillion Canadian dollars (720 billion U.S. dollars) in total investments over the next five years.

The summit will showcase Canada’s “Deal Book,” featuring key projects across energy, critical minerals, advanced technologies and major infrastructure. It aims to bridge global capital with major Canadian projects to strengthen domestic supply chain resilience, boost productivity and reduce economic reliance on the United States. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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