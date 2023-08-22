Development is not possible without political stability,” says Schlettwein

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 22 August 2023 – The Minister of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, Carl H. G Schlettwein, participated in a panel discussion during the UN 2023 Water Action Agenda conference in Stockholm, Sweden. The discussion centered around accelerating the implementation of the Water Action Agenda in Africa through the International High-Level Panel on Water Investment Action Plan.

At the UN Water Conference, the African Union Commission (AUC) and High-Level Panel launched the landmark report, “Africa’s Rising Investment Tide,” which outlines ways to mobilize an additional $30 billion per year to bridge the water investment gap in Africa through the Continental Africa Water Investment Programme (AIP). The High-Level Panel Investment Action Plan, currently in development, will detail specific actions necessary to secure $30 billion per year by 2030, aiming to enhance water supply security and sustainable sanitation across the continent.

Schlettwein pointed out that the world faces a threefold crisis. Firstly, the climate change crisis is manifesting with increased droughts, floods, storms, wildfires, and rising ocean levels, significantly impacting the water cycle and making water supply more challenging for developing countries. The necessary funding to address climate change and its effects on the water cycle remains insufficient. While stepping up domestic financial resources is vital, it is not a sole solution to the crisis. Global challenges necessitate global solutions, including the financial aspects of water management.

Secondly, a financial crisis marked by inequality and challenges in managing a globalized world has emerged. This is particularly relevant for Africa, with its youthful population in need of an enabling economic environment for sustainable growth and job creation.

Thirdly, a political crisis characterized by war and instability is unfolding. The UN’s multilateral system no longer effectively includes the majority of global citizens in decision-making. The African Union (AU) also struggles to address continental political instability. Scarcity of resources, including water, amplifies the risk of conflict, while political instability impedes the resolution of transboundary disputes.

Schlettwein stressed that without political stability, development remains unattainable. Amid these challenges, he advocated for optimism and seizing opportunities to create a better world for future generations. Africa’s vast resource wealth, potential for agricultural production, youthful population, and green energy prospects position the continent to thrive. The time is now to transform these potentials into tangible realities. The pursuit of environmental sustainability while industrializing, achieving political stability, and distributing wealth and opportunities more equitably are essential steps toward a prosperous future.- Namibia Daily News