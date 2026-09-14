Iran condemns Austria’s “unjustified” move of denying nuclear chief visa

TEHRAN, Sept. 14 — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday condemned Austria’s “unjustified” move to deny the Iranian nuclear chief a visa and prevent him from attending an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference in Vienna.

Baghaei stressed that the Austrian government, as the event’s host, should have issued visas to members of the Iranian delegation in accordance with its obligations, while making the remarks at a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital.

He stressed that Iran has summoned Austria’s charge d’affaires in Tehran and explicitly conveyed its protest to the Austrian government.

Baghaei said they level accusations, issue resolutions and release “incorrect” reports against Iran, and then prevent Iranian representatives from going and defending their country, describing such actions as “contradictory and a war in the diplomatic and legal areas to prevent Iran’s voice from being heard by other countries.”

He emphasized that Iran will use all its tools to prevent the achievement of that objective, adding that the Austrian government’s pretext that it took the action under U.S. pressure in no way absolves it of its responsibility as the host government.

Iran’s state-run IRIB news agency reported Monday that Austria has denied a visa to the president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami, who was scheduled to deliver a speech at the 70th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna later in the day, citing “obstructionism” by the United States and certain other countries as the reason.

On Wednesday, the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution submitted by Britain, France, Germany, and the United States by 23 votes in favor, three against, and eight abstentions, requesting “the (IAEA) director general to report” Iran to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly over the country’s alleged nuclear “non-compliance.”(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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