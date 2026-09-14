Trending Now
Home International Finland joins France’s nuclear deterrence initiative
Finland joins France’s nuclear deterrence initiative
French president Emmanuel Macron greets Finland's President Alexander Stubb at the International Space Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, September 10, 2026. Aurelien Morissard/Pool via REUTERS
International

Finland joins France’s nuclear deterrence initiative

September 14, 2026

HELSINKI, Sept. 14– Finland has decided to join France’s nuclear deterrence initiative, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen announced on Monday, describing the initiative as “significant for security in Europe.”

“This is a natural step, as our close allies Norway, Sweden and Denmark have already joined the initiative,” he said in a statement. Finnish President Alexander Stubb reaffirmed on Monday that Finland does not intend to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory in peacetime.

“The initiative is first and foremost about strengthening European security. It reinforces Europe’s responsibility for its own defense and helps prevent escalation,” Stubb said on social media platform X. He stressed that the French initiative does not replace or overlap with NATO’s nuclear deterrence, adding that Finland’s foremost priority is to act as part of NATO and the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the “forward deterrence” initiative in March, opening closer cooperation with European partners on France’s nuclear deterrence. Germany, Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark initially joined the initiative.

Norway joined later, and Finland’s participation brings the total number of participating countries, including France, to 11. Under the initiative, participating countries may take part in deterrence exercises, while conventional forces may also participate in French nuclear activities.

France has also raised the possibility of temporarily deploying elements of its strategic air forces to allied countries. Finland and France are also due to sign a strategic partnership document in Helsinki on Monday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is visiting Helsinki after attending a meeting of European leaders in Rovaniemi, northern Finland, hosted by Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

According to the Finnish Foreign Ministry, the Finland-France partnership covers security and defense, energy, climate and environmental issues, science, innovation and technology, and bilateral trade and investment. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 32
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

626 dead, 2,426 missing in Nepal mudslide —...

August 29, 2026

Russia-U.S.-Ukraine security working group to hold first session...

January 23, 2026

U.S. role in Gaza — not peacemaker, but...

December 21, 2025

U.S. civilian employee gets prison term for smuggling...

December 12, 2025

Australian teenager charged over alleged hoax calls to...

January 13, 2026

Thai army denies plans to seize disputed temple...

August 11, 2025

Russia expands delegation to Ukraine talks in Geneva

February 16, 2026

Canadian PM calls for independent probe into flotilla...

May 26, 2026

Chinese astronomers uncover clues to formation of star...

June 5, 2026

Guterres makes 1st UN chief visit to Damascus...

July 25, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.