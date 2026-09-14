Finland joins France’s nuclear deterrence initiative

HELSINKI, Sept. 14– Finland has decided to join France’s nuclear deterrence initiative, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen announced on Monday, describing the initiative as “significant for security in Europe.”

“This is a natural step, as our close allies Norway, Sweden and Denmark have already joined the initiative,” he said in a statement. Finnish President Alexander Stubb reaffirmed on Monday that Finland does not intend to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory in peacetime.

“The initiative is first and foremost about strengthening European security. It reinforces Europe’s responsibility for its own defense and helps prevent escalation,” Stubb said on social media platform X. He stressed that the French initiative does not replace or overlap with NATO’s nuclear deterrence, adding that Finland’s foremost priority is to act as part of NATO and the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the “forward deterrence” initiative in March, opening closer cooperation with European partners on France’s nuclear deterrence. Germany, Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark initially joined the initiative.

Norway joined later, and Finland’s participation brings the total number of participating countries, including France, to 11. Under the initiative, participating countries may take part in deterrence exercises, while conventional forces may also participate in French nuclear activities.

France has also raised the possibility of temporarily deploying elements of its strategic air forces to allied countries. Finland and France are also due to sign a strategic partnership document in Helsinki on Monday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is visiting Helsinki after attending a meeting of European leaders in Rovaniemi, northern Finland, hosted by Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

According to the Finnish Foreign Ministry, the Finland-France partnership covers security and defense, energy, climate and environmental issues, science, innovation and technology, and bilateral trade and investment. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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