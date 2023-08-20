Trending Now
TourismTransport

Airlink Apologizes for Delays and Inconvenience Due to Ground Handling Transition

August 20, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, 20 August. Airlink extends apologies to its customers for the delays and inconvenience experienced at Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport today. The airline acknowledges the challenges caused by the eviction of Menzies, the former ground handling company, and the subsequent overnight transition to the new service provider, Paragon.

Despite the delays being beyond Airlink’s control, the airline took proactive steps to mitigate bottlenecks and minimize disruptions. To address the situation, a team of personnel was dispatched from Johannesburg to Windhoek. Airlink operates multiple flights daily, connecting Johannesburg and Windhoek, as well as Cape Town and Windhoek.

As Paragon takes over ground handling responsibilities, Airlink expects there might be additional challenges during this transitional period. The scope of services handled by Paragon encompasses passenger check-in, boarding, flight disembarkation, security on the aircraft parking apron, baggage handling, cleaning, and provisioning of flights.- Namibia Daily News

