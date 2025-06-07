Israel issues evacuation warning for residents in N. Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM, June 7 — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday issued an evacuation warning for residents in two areas of the northern Gaza Strip ahead of strikes.

The warning applies to the Abd al-Rahman neighborhood in the northwest of Gaza City and the Nahda neighborhood in the Jabalia refugee camp, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on social media platform X.

“This is an advance warning before the attack. The IDF will strike every area that is used to launch rockets,” the warning read, urging residents “evacuate immediately to the south.”

Israel continues to strike the Gaza Strip as the Palestinian enclave grapples with worsening humanitarian conditions, marked by large-scale destruction, limited access to aid, as well as severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. (Xinhua)

