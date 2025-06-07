Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Israel issues evacuation warning for residents in N. Gaza Strip
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents in N. Gaza Strip
EuropeMiddle East

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents in N. Gaza Strip

June 7, 2025

JERUSALEM, June 7 — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday issued an evacuation warning for residents in two areas of the northern Gaza Strip ahead of strikes.

The warning applies to the Abd al-Rahman neighborhood in the northwest of Gaza City and the Nahda neighborhood in the Jabalia refugee camp, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced on social media platform X.

“This is an advance warning before the attack. The IDF will strike every area that is used to launch rockets,” the warning read, urging residents “evacuate immediately to the south.”

Israel continues to strike the Gaza Strip as the Palestinian enclave grapples with worsening humanitarian conditions, marked by large-scale destruction, limited access to aid, as well as severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants...

April 23, 2025

The President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, and...

August 25, 2021

Indian man back from S. Africa tests positive...

November 29, 2021

Former presidential candidate elected as mayor of Iran’s...

August 8, 2021

Russia withdraws from Barents Euro-Arctic Council

September 19, 2023

Russian cruiser Moskva sinks following serious damage

April 15, 2022

Russian university develops underwater mini-drone: report

November 12, 2023

Russian long-range transport drone completes first stage of...

November 11, 2023

U.S. responsible for Middle East crisis, global instability:...

October 31, 2023

World Insights: Peace remains elusive as stalemate tests...

November 11, 2023