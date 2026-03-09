Bahrain’s oil company Bapco declares force majeure following explosion

MANAMA, March 9– Bapco Energies announced a force majeure on its operations due to the ongoing regional conflict and the recent attack on its refinery, the Bahrain News Agency reported on Monday.

According to the report, the integrated energy company said local demand would not be impacted, with all local market needs fully secured.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Health confirmed that the Iranian drone attack early Monday morning in the Sitra area resulted in 32 civilian injuries, including four in serious condition, the news agency reported.

The ministry revealed that all injured individuals are Bahraini citizens. This includes a 17-year-old girl who has sustained significant injuries to her head and eye, as well as two children aged seven and eight who have suffered serious injuries to their lower limbs.

The youngest of the injured is a two-month-old infant. Meanwhile, Bahrain’s National Communication Center said Monday that a fire had broken out after an Iranian attack targeted a facility in Maameer, resulting in material damage but no reported casualties.

According to the Bahrain Defence Force General Command, Bahrain has destroyed 95 ballistic missiles and 164 unmanned aerial vehicles since the onset of hostilities on Feb. 28. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

