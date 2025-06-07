Nakathila closer to the world title again.

By Wensel Mavara

SHIGHURU, June 07, Veteran Namibian International boxing champion Jeremia Nakathila’s win against 21 year pugilist Abdullah Mason at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia,United of America tonight, will re-write new history of boxing as it will also qualify him to compete for vacant WBO Lightweight a title which is left by Keyshawn Davis.

Nakathila, the 35-year-old former world champion, will also make the greatest comeback in boxing history tonight when Keyshawn Davis loses his WBO lightweight title after failing to make weight for his planned title defense against Edwin De Los Santos, much to the dismay of his hometown supporters in Norfolk.

Nakathila has a career record of 26 victories, 4 losses, and no draws.

As a result of all the blessings of Nakathila’s ancestors from Uukwanangaya village in the Omusati region, that his supposed to be under card fight will now proceed as a new main bout of event of the 10-round lightweight showdown between the undefeated Abdullah Mason, who won 16 of his 18 fights by knockout and is anticipated to face Nakathila with fire tonight.

Nevertheless, the intimidating records of Abdullah and his youthfulness will not concern so much the experienced Namibian puncher who has fought several strong opponents in his career previously, including the fights aagainst the notable Shakur Stevenson who is the world undisputed champion in 3 categories but went up to 12 rounds with him.

Shakur also admitted on powerful punches of Nakathila that “he got something in his gloves” Shakur said after the fight.

A Warrant officer in the Namibian Police Force, Nakathila also upset a Mexican former world champion, Miguel Berchelt from by TKO in sixth round on 27 Marh 2022 and he is now on 3 wins streak at the moment and in good shape according to his mentor Nestor Tobias – Namibia Daily News.

Post Views: 4