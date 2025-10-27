1 killed, 4 injured in Israeli drone strike on S. Gaza: sources

GAZA, Oct. 27 — A Palestinian was killed, and four others were injured Monday in an Israeli drone strike on southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources. Security sources said that the strike targeted a group of citizens returning to their homes in the Abasan al-Kabira area, east of Khan Younis.

Medical sources told Xinhua that the dead was identified as Farid Qudaih, 45, and that the four injured have been taken to the hospital.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident. Also on Monday, Hamas said efforts are ongoing to complete the recovery of the remains of Israeli hostages, citing “restrictions imposed on the entry of heavy equipment and modern search methods into” Gaza as the main challenges.

The Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages.

Israel’s subsequent offensive has left more than 68,000 dead and 170,000 wounded in Gaza, according to Gaza-based health authorities.

Since the new ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 93 Palestinians have been killed and 337 injured, the authorities said Monday. On Sunday, Israel said Red Cross and Egyptian teams had been allowed to enter Gaza to search for the bodies of hostages.

Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas released all 20 living Israeli hostages while Israel freed about 2,000 Palestinian detainees. Israel estimates that the bodies of 28 hostages have been held in Gaza, some of whom were killed before being taken and others who died in captivity. Hamas has so far returned 15 bodies. (Xinhua)

