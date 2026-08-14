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Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia FMs meet on regional developments
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Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia FMs meet on regional developments

August 14, 2026

CAIRO, Aug. 14 — The foreign ministers of Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia met in the Egyptian coastal city of El Alamein to discuss regional developments, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a “fraternal meeting” in El Alamein on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

The trilateral meeting came amid continued coordination among Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan through the regional R-4 mechanism, which promotes consultation and coordination among the four countries on efforts to ease tensions and promote security and stability in the region.

Earlier on Thursday, Abdelatty and Fidan held talks on a number of regional issues as well as bilateral ties.

According to the Egyptian ministry, the two ministers stressed the importance of maintaining close coordination, both bilaterally and through the R-4 mechanism, to support regional security and stability.

They also discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and promote political and diplomatic solutions, including efforts to support the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran.

The talks also covered developments in the Palestinian territories, Sudan and Libya. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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