Iran reports 1,045 deaths in Israeli-U.S. attacks

March 4, 2026

TEHRAN, March 4 — Iran said on Wednesday that 1,045 people have been killed in the country since Saturday as a result of U.S.-Israeli strikes.

In a statement published on its official website, Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veteran Affairs described the strikes as “aggressive and brutal.”

The toll follows joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities starting Saturday morning, which resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his family members, top military commanders, and civilians.

Iran has since responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. assets across the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

