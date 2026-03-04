Trending Now
National

New aviation corridor opens between Namibia, Zambia

March 4, 2026

WINDHOEK, March 4  — Zambian carrier Proflight Zambia on Tuesday launched its maiden flight to Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, marking the start of a direct route between Lusaka and Windhoek.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Namibia Airports Company said the service will operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, linking Lusaka and Zambia’s tourism hub, Livingstone, with Windhoek.

The schedule is designed to allow same-day connections for business and leisure travelers, notably connecting to Ndola in the Zambian Copperbelt and 13 other regional partners.

Namibian Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi described the launch as a “vote of confidence” in the country’s infrastructure and economic trajectory.

“This route will stimulate multinational tourism packages, encourage longer visitor stays, and attract new market segments from Zambia and beyond,” Nekundi said.

Zambian Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali commended the new corridor to link the two countries for accelerated intra-African trade.

“By linking Lusaka, Livingstone and Windhoek, we are creating a strategic corridor that will improve business mobility, reduce travel time, and open new opportunities for our people,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

