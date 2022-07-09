Flash flood kills 8 in east Afghanistan

KABUL, July 9 — Heavy rain and flash flood claimed the lives of eight persons, all members of the same family in Afghanistan’s eastern Nuristan province, a local television channel reported Saturday.

Quoting a villager Qari Mirza, the Tolonews reported that eight members of a family were killed when a flash flood swept out some villages in the Wama district of Nuristan province very recently.

Heavy rains and flooding have killed nearly a dozen people in Parwan, Paktia, Wardak, and the southern Kandahar province over the past couple of days. (Xinhua)