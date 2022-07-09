Trending Now
Home International Flash flood kills 8 in east Afghanistan
Flash flood kills 8 in east Afghanistan
People salvage items from a house destroyed by flood in Enjil district of Herat province, Afghanistan March 29, 2019. Picture taken March 29, 2019.REUTERS/Jalil Ahmad
International

Flash flood kills 8 in east Afghanistan

July 9, 2022

KABUL, July 9  — Heavy rain and flash flood claimed the lives of eight persons, all members of the same family in Afghanistan’s eastern Nuristan province, a local television channel reported Saturday.
Quoting a villager Qari Mirza, the Tolonews reported that eight members of a family were killed when a flash flood swept out some villages in the Wama district of Nuristan province very recently.
Heavy rains and flooding have killed nearly a dozen people in Parwan, Paktia, Wardak, and the southern Kandahar province over the past couple of days. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 20
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The well documented story of HWPL’s 8 years...

July 20, 2021

African nations asked to digitalize revenue collection amid...

September 7, 2021

BMW presents car built from recycled materials.

September 7, 2021

Cambodia begins COVID-19 vaccination drive for adolescents with...

August 1, 2021

373 arrested in connection with deadly unrest in...

April 30, 2022

Johnson, Biden vow to work together on Afghan...

August 18, 2021

We have to fight hard for Olympic title,...

July 20, 2021

No evidence points to lab leak in COVID-19...

September 4, 2021

Tokyo 2020 organizers emphasize utmost efforts to let...

July 22, 2021

WHO members oppose politicization of COVID-19 origin tracing:...

August 1, 2021