BEIJING, Nov. 20 — Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China’s high-tech industries posted robust year-on-year growth in the first 10 months of 2026, official data showed on Friday.

FDI in high-tech industries reached 252.83 billion yuan (about 37.66 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-October period, up 31.3 percent year on year. It accounted for 41.7 percent of China’s total FDI in actual use, increasing by 10.7 percentage points from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Specifically, FDI in aerospace and equipment manufacturing, services for the commercialization of sci-tech achievements, and electronic and telecommunications equipment manufacturing surged 128.8 percent, 73.3 percent and 35.7 percent, respectively.

A total of 52,853 new foreign-invested enterprises were established nationwide during this period, down 1.7 percent year on year, while FDI in actual use stood at 606.93 billion yuan, declining 2.4 percent from a year earlier.

China’s manufacturing industry attracted 143.04 billion yuan in FDI in this period, while the service sector drew 450.38 billion yuan. During the same period, FDI from Canada, France, Switzerland and the United States grew by 105.7 percent, 35.1 percent, 23.5 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively, with investment via free ports included in these calculations, the ministry revealed.

High-tech and high-value-added industries have increasingly become a key focus for foreign investors in China, a report released in September said.

Multinational corporations are accelerating the establishment of R&D centers in China, positioning the country as a vital node in their global innovation networks, the report noted.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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