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Pezeshkian condemns U.S. “war” against Iranians
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Pezeshkian condemns U.S. “war” against Iranians

September 13, 2026

TEHRAN, Sept. 13 — Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday condemned the “war” waged by the United States against his country’s infrastructure and the livelihoods of Iranians.

In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian once again reaffirmed that despite the U.S. pressure and “bullying,” Iran will not surrender.

“If Americans are warriors, let them face our valiant military forces. Why wage war on civilian infrastructure, food supplies, and livelihoods?” he said. “If they’re human, why deny people access to water, food, and medicine? Our people can’t be bullied into submission. Iran won’t surrender.”

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, military commanders and civilians. The U.S. and Israeli attacks also caused considerable damage to Iran’s civilian infrastructure.

Although Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June on ending the war, the United States has kept its naval blockade in place and, since late last month, has intensified its economic pressure and sanctions against Iran. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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