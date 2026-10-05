India’s largest airline to hike fuel surcharge amid rising jet fuel prices

NEW DELHI, Oct. 5 — India’s largest airline IndiGo Monday announced a hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights in the wake of rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

The new fuel surcharge policy will come into effect from Tuesday.

According to the airline, the latest month-on-month increase in ATF prices was more than 14 percent, taking fuel costs to among the highest levels seen in the last decade.

The airline said fuel surcharges on domestic routes will increase to between 375 rupees (about 3.89 U.S. dollars) and 1,300 rupees, up from the previous range of 275 to 950 rupees.

The hike in surcharge has also been implemented for international flights, the airline said in a statement. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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