Russian, Ukrainian officials discuss humanitarian mission in Oleshky

MOSCOW, Oct. 24 — Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said Saturday that she had discussed a humanitarian mission in Oleshky in the Kherson region with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets.

In a social media post, Lantratova said she had held an online meeting with Lubinets, who heads the Ukrainian negotiating team, with the humanitarian mission in Oleshky as the main topic.

She told Lubinets that a ceasefire in the area would take effect at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT) on Oct. 27. Lubinets, in turn, said the Ukrainian side would begin its ceasefire at 3:00 a.m. Kiev time, meaning the two sides would halt fire simultaneously.

The two sides also reviewed previously agreed details, with preparations proceeding in line with the arrangements reached, she said, adding that both sides were fulfilling their commitments. Oleshky is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, opposite the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson.

The town has been facing a severe humanitarian situation, with residents reportedly experiencing worsening shortages of food and other essential supplies amid continuous fighting.

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the area to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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