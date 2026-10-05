At least 10 dead, several missing after boat collision in western DR Congo

KINSHASA, Oct. 5– At least 10 people were killed and several others remained missing after two boats collided on the Congo River in western Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the DRC’s official news agency reported Monday, citing provincial authorities.

The accident occurred overnight from Saturday to Sunday in Equateur Province, according to the reports. “The provisional toll stands at around 10 dead, several missing and 57 survivors,” Chrispin Mputu, provincial interior minister, was quoted as saying.

The accident was caused by a collision between two vessels, one traveling from the capital, Kinshasa, and the other from Businga in neighboring Sud-Ubangi Province, the official said.

Search and rescue operations are continuing, local media reported.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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