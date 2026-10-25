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6 killed, 12 injured in express bus crash in Myanmar’s Mandalay region
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6 killed, 12 injured in express bus crash in Myanmar’s Mandalay region

October 25, 2026

YANGON, Oct. 25  — Six people were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident in Myanmar’s Mandalay region on Saturday, according to the Myanmar Fire Services Department.

The accident occurred at around 6:05 p.m. local time on a downhill section of the Pyin Oo Lwin-Mandalay road in Pyin Oo Lwin township, when an express bus traveling from Pyin Oo Lwin to Mandalay had brake failure and collided head-on with a van traveling in the opposite direction, the department said.

Following the collision, the bus plunged into a roadside ravine about 50 feet deep and overturned, it said. Local firefighters and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene to carry out rescue operations, the department said.

The van’s driver was killed in the accident. Among the 29 people aboard the bus, five were reported dead and 12 injured. The injured passengers were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, the department said.

Rescue teams were searching for 12 people who remained missing, it added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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