Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Over 1,300 arrested during protests across France on Saturday
Over 1,300 arrested during protests across France on Saturday
EuropeInternational

Over 1,300 arrested during protests across France on Saturday

October 25, 2026

PARIS, Oct. 25 — A total of 1,314 people were arrested, and 53 law enforcement officers were injured during a new round of protests across France on Saturday, French daily Le Parisien reported on Sunday, citing the Interior Ministry.

In Paris, clashes led police to arrest 142 people, 126 of whom were placed in custody, according to the Paris police prefecture.

Around 410,000 people took part in the protests across France on Saturday, while the Paris police prefecture estimated that 110,000 people had joined the demonstrations in the capital.

On Oct. 17, around 550,000 people took part in protests across France. A total of 2,397 people were arrested during the protests, which were marred by violence, according to figures released by the French Interior Ministry. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 199
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Italy ready to offer Gulf countries defense support

March 5, 2026

G7 summit kicks off against backdrop of massive...

June 15, 2026

Trump proposes new six-figure fee for H-1B visas...

August 28, 2026

Trump denies report of offering Iran sanctions relief

September 29, 2026

Hungary’s tourism declines in August as foreign visitor...

September 30, 2026

Stolz wins 3 golds as Speed Skating World...

December 8, 2025

U.S. sanctions ICC president, senior lawyer

August 19, 2026

Iraq approves security plan to protect sovereignty after...

July 29, 2026

Afghanistan inks 4.1 mln USD deals to clear...

September 17, 2026

Namibia GDP growth accelerates to 4.8 pct in...

September 24, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.