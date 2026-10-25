Over 1,300 arrested during protests across France on Saturday

PARIS, Oct. 25 — A total of 1,314 people were arrested, and 53 law enforcement officers were injured during a new round of protests across France on Saturday, French daily Le Parisien reported on Sunday, citing the Interior Ministry.

In Paris, clashes led police to arrest 142 people, 126 of whom were placed in custody, according to the Paris police prefecture.

Around 410,000 people took part in the protests across France on Saturday, while the Paris police prefecture estimated that 110,000 people had joined the demonstrations in the capital.

On Oct. 17, around 550,000 people took part in protests across France. A total of 2,397 people were arrested during the protests, which were marred by violence, according to figures released by the French Interior Ministry. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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