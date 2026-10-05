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Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in South Australia
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Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in South Australia

October 5, 2026

CANBERRA, Oct. 5 — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in the Australian state of South Australia, police said on Monday.

South Australia Police said emergency services were called to Gorge Road at Paracombe, northeast of Adelaide, at about 12:50 p.m. local time on Monday following reports of a collision involving a Yamaha motorcycle, a Mitsubishi sedan and a Subaru sedan.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man from Salisbury Heights, died at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi and the 21-year-old driver of the Subaru, both from Fairview Park, were not injured.

Major Crash investigators attended the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police said Gorge Road near Kangaroo Creek Reservoir was closed to all traffic following the crash.(Xinhua)

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