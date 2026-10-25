Senegal targets over 13 mln animals in livestock vaccination campaign

DAKAR, Oct. 25 — Senegal aims to vaccinate 8 million sheep and goats and 3.1 million cattle during its 2026-2027 national livestock vaccination campaign, Minister in charge of Livestock Ousmane Diagne said Saturday.

Speaking at the campaign’s launch in Ndiaganiao, in the western department of Mbour, Diagne said the drive would also target 300,000 equines and 2 million backyard poultry.

The campaign targets five major animal diseases: sheep and goat plague; contagious bovine pleuropneumonia; lumpy skin disease; African horse sickness; and Newcastle disease.

Diagne stressed the need to expand vaccination coverage to protect livestock, prevent animal diseases and improve livestock productivity.

Reviewing the 2025-2026 campaign, he described the results as encouraging, saying nearly 7 million sheep and goats and more than 2.7 million cattle had been vaccinated against the main diseases targeted. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 208