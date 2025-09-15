Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia China opposes U.S. demand for tariffs on China over Russian oil purchase
China opposes U.S. demand for tariffs on China over Russian oil purchase
AsiaECONOMICSInternationalPOLITICS

China opposes U.S. demand for tariffs on China over Russian oil purchase

September 15, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 15 — China firmly opposes a U.S. demand that Group of Seven (G7) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries impose tariffs of 50 to 100 percent on China due to the country’s purchase of Russian oil, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

In response to a media query, the spokesperson said China has always opposed trade and economic restrictions against China under the pretext of so-called “Russia-related” issues.

The U.S. attempt to coerce relevant parties into imposing “secondary tariffs” on China over its purchase of Russian oil is a typical act of unilateral bullying and economic coercion, the spokesperson noted.

Such a move seriously violates the consensus reached during a phone call between the two heads of state and could severely impact global trade and disrupt the stability of industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson added.

China strongly opposes this and will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests if any party harms China’s interests, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson expressed hope that the United States will act with caution, work in the same direction with China, and properly resolve trade differences through equal dialogue and consultation.

The spokesperson also urged relevant parties to uphold principles and work together with China to safeguard the international trade order and the stability of global industrial and supply chains. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 24
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Expert: China’s role at APEC to boost Global...

November 19, 2024

EU to ban Russian flights over Europe over...

February 28, 2022

SADC Yet to Make Official Statement on Recent...

August 30, 2023

Top DPRK leader visits Russian aviation plant

September 16, 2023

The well documented story of HWPL’s 8 years...

July 20, 2021

U.S. business groups urge White House to restart...

August 8, 2021

Russia closes airspace on borders with Ukraine, Belarus

February 24, 2022

China’s non-CPC political parties make joint statement on...

August 4, 2022

Interview: Analyst says BRICS has effectively dismantled unipolar...

August 25, 2023

12 killed in Israeli airstrike in S. Gaza:...

September 2, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.