Chinese navy hospital ship treats over 26,000 in longest overseas medical mission

SANYA, April 26 — “Is this a ‘boat that treats illnesses,’ just like yours?” This question was asked by a four-year-old patient from Barbados, sitting in a pediatric consultation room, after receiving a paper boat as a gift from her Chinese doctor.

When she was told yes, she leaned in and gave the paper boat a kiss. The consultation room where the girl was treated was set up aboard a visiting Chinese naval hospital ship that was in Barbados at that time to carry out an overseas medical mission.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hospital ship, Silk Road Ark, on Sunday returned home after completing the 234-day overseas medical mission, the longest deployment of its kind undertaken by the Chinese navy.

Codenamed “Mission Harmony-2025,” the voyage began in September 2025 and took the ship to Nauru, Fiji, Tonga, Jamaica, Barbados and Papua New Guinea, where it delivered a wide range of free medical services to local communities.

Over the course of the mission, the team handled 26,324 outpatient visits and performed 2,724 surgical operations.

In addition, 17,273 diagnostic tests and examinations were carried out, while 136 patients were given inpatient care.

The crew members also conducted medical exchanges during their stays in Brazil and Chile, and took part in joint maritime exercises with the navies of Fiji, Tonga and Brazil.

“Mission Harmony” is an overseas humanitarian medical service program organized by the Chinese navy since 2010.

The previous 10 missions were carried out by the hospital ship Peace Ark.

The latest mission, the 11th in the series, marked the first overseas deployment of Silk Road Ark.

As China’s second domestically built 10,000-ton-class standard oceangoing hospital ship, Silk Road Ark is equipped with 14 clinical departments, seven auxiliary units and eight modern operating rooms, capable of performing more than 60 types of surgeries.

The vessel is also fitted with a ship-borne rescue helicopter, enabling rapid-response emergency operations. The medical team was composed primarily of medical personnel from the PLA Southern Theater Command, along with members from other units and the Naval Medical University.

Onboard facilities supported a wide range of services, including general surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, and ophthalmology. In Fiji, a local man sought treatment aboard the hospital ship after suffering from persistent abdominal pain. The Chinese medical team quickly arranged a colonoscopy, which confirmed a diagnosis of rectal cancer.

Chinese doctors then worked closely with local doctors and anesthesiologists to perform a complex mid-to-low rectal cancer surgery, which was successfully completed.

“Thank you, Chinese doctors!” the patient’s family said in halting Chinese after the operation, expressing their gratitude. Silk Road Ark delivered tangible benefits to the Fijian community, representing a welcome symbol of care, service and goodwill, according to Fiji’s Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua.

In late October last year, Hurricane Melissa struck some coastal areas in Jamaica, causing casualties and significant property damage, while placing heavy strain on the country’s healthcare system.

When Silk Road Ark visited the country in early December, it extended its stay and added service sites at the request of the Jamaican side, docking at three ports and providing 12 days of medical services to local residents.

This marked the first time a hospital ship under “Mission Harmony” had docked at multiple ports within a single country, as well as the longest period of medical service delivered in one country.

During its stay, the ship established a priority channel under a post-disaster medical relief plan, offering expedited services to vulnerable groups, including the elderly and people with disabilities.

Sometimes, medical staff worked from early morning until late at night. “Of course you feel physically drained. By the end of the day, your legs are numb, your back aches, and you can barely find the energy to speak,” said Wu Yanru, head nurse of an operating room.

“But when you see the patients’ grateful smiles after surgery and hear local doctors sincerely say that ‘you’ve been a tremendous help,’ the sense of fulfillment replaces all the exhaustion.”

Earlier this month, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said the hospital ship has brought hope to people in the countries it visited, leaving behind many touching stories and demonstrating China’s commitment to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The PLA Navy on Thursday celebrated its 77th founding anniversary.

Over the years, its growing strength has become an important force for regional and global stability.

“In China, paper boats carry wishes as they drift into the distance.” When the interpreter relayed these words to the young patients in Barbados, the children eagerly began sharing their wishes, one after another: “I hope my grandma’s leg gets better soon.”

“I want to become a doctor, just like you, and help treat people.” Clutching a paper boat, a five-year-old patient said earnestly: “My wish is that you come back to Barbados again next year.” (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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